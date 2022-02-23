DEAR SIR: The crisis in Ukraine where war may erupt at any time is of huge concern to Europe and to us in Ireland.

Much has been said about possible sanctions and other measures should war break out.

Sanctions will impact negatively on food and food products right across Europe.

Farm inputs may rise even further and market access will be restricted.

Other sanctions, whether through financial constraint or other measures, will also impact on our economic recovery.

No one wants to see the loss of life either of young Russian or Ukrainian soldiers.

There will be substantial damage to property, buildings, peoples’ homes and loss of life.

The reasons for conflict are many and varied and I am sure with a historical nature.

It is nearly 80 years since there was a war on European soil. It is not something anyone wants and for most people, we have lived in peaceful times. The need for dialogue is paramount.

The respect for human life should be a priority for all governments, east and west. War kills and war destroys.

We need to redefine what constitutes the sovereignty of a country - the respect for human rights and the right to self-determination and freedom.

It is incumbent on all nations to find a peaceful solution and begin a new chapter in east-west relations.