DEAR EDITOR,

I read with interest the various articles in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal regarding the impact of changes in derogation on nitrate management.

The discussion on reducing bag nitrogen will overly penalise primarily tillage growers who do not have access to animal manures.

Slurry, farmyard manure (FYM), compost, digestate, poultry litter, etc, are all valuable sources of organic nutrients and for compliance with nitrate requirements, these need to be exported from a derogation farm to a receiving farm, such as a tillage farm that is low in N and P and can utilise these materials more effectively and, therefore, balance the organic nutrients collectively across farms.

We have been successfully transporting livestock feed and forage across the country for many years, we can develop suitable transport and storage systems to do the same with animal manures.

This transfer can be traded electronically for a value based on N and P values and tracked and audited by the Department of Agriculture.

We need to develop these options rather than jumping to an animal cull or chasing paper grass acres.