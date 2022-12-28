DEAR SIR: As a west of Ireland farmer primarily farming sucklers and some beef, I’ve supported the aims of and participated in REPS, GLAS and any other initiative aimed at improving my farming methods, profitability and environmental impact.

I have reduced my stock, calved my heifers at 22 months, sown hedges, planted trees, fenced off streams, erected bird boxes, prepared ground for bees and insects, planted corn for birds and wildlife and changed my farming practices for slurry and fertiliser and pesticides usage, etc.

Now I find that “the eaten bread is soon forgotten” and I’m not entering the new ACRES scheme as I’m unable to build in sufficient elements to create a worthwhile payment.

The net result is that I’ve selected 10 heifers for breeding as I’m now forced to increase my suckler cow numbers and beef stock with the attendant need to increase fertiliser usage to try and make up for lost income from those other schemes.

Farmers should be aware that, in my opinion, they are being led up the garden path where support payments will be unattainable once they have complied with short-term environmental targets.