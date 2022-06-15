DEAR SIR: We are looking for help from counties Cork, Wexford, Mayo, Cavan and Tyrone to show the importance of agriculture to rural towns and villages.

We are conducting a survey and would really appreciate if businesses and farmers in the hinterland of Charleville, Enniscorthy, Ballyhaunis, Cavan town and Cookstown would help us out.

The survey only takes three minutes to complete and you can download it using the QR code on the right or email jkennedy@farmersjournal.ie.

You can also WhatsApp 087-908 2651 if you want the survey link.

Many thanks in advance for your co-operation.