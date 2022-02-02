DEAR SIR: Why does the Department of Agriculture continue to levy all the burden of achieving a reduction in carbon emissions on primary producers?

Last week, at the IFA agm, we heard that thousands of farmers will be forced to pay millions of euros in BEAM penalties.

The vast majority of these are because farmers felt unable to comply with the compulsory herd reduction requirement that was stitched into the scheme by the Department.

It has resulted in almost half of the Brexit fallout funding secured for farmers being left unused.

Meanwhile, I as a cattle finisher am being penalised by processors for producing beef with the lowest carbon footprint – young bull beef. Instead of a price bonus for environmentally progressive farming, I get a price cut. Beef processors received more money than farmers in Brexit supports, with no requirement on them to incentivise bull beef production. Instead, they continue to penalise people like me with no consequence for them from Government or indeed Bord Bia.

Is it any wonder farmers like me feel targeted?

It seems to be completely forgotten that suckler cow numbers have dropped by more than 15% over the last decade, yet instead of a reward for this reduction, we get penalties.

The minister and his secretary general, Brendan Gleeson, indicated some willingness to engage on repayment schedules for penalised suckler farmers, but they drew up this scheme with a hand grenade inside it and their Government also drew up a scheme for the beef baron factory owners with no strings attached. It’s not good enough.