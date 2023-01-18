DEAR SIR,

As a suckler farmer, I believe the decision to scrap the proposed cull cow scheme goes against the wishes of a large proportion of farmers in the beef sector.

As your own survey revealed, a very large percentage of suckler farmers were willing to look at the proposal.

For the farm organisations not to support putting the option of a voluntary scheme on the table for beef farmers is unfair on those contemplating reducing numbers. The final decision should come down to the individual farmer.

When a scenario exists where Meat Industry Ireland and the farm organisations are in agreement, it causes me to worry.

Talk of a proposed scheme like this being the death knell for rural Ireland is scaremongering in the extreme. Farmers that reduce suckler cows could be in a position to move to more profitable areas like dairy beef, or explore the possibility of getting into organics.

Nobody would be forced to do anything against their will. I believe the decision is counterproductive, and failure to follow the recommendations proposed by the Food Vision group will be perceived in a very bad light from a social and environmental point of view.

As confirmed by the Food Vision group members, targets cannot be reached without these recommendations being implemented.

Finally, with the possibility of a cull scheme being introduced for the dairy sector, there will be a massive pushback that resources are being pushed towards the one area of agriculture that is already profitable.

This is the first time I have ever felt the need to contribute to your paper in such a way, but I feel it is a necessary step for me to take.