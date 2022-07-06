DEAR SIR: I am writing this letter to inform people on what I believed has happened with Kerry Co-op’s AGM/SGM.

We, the shareholders, were promised we would be allowed to vote to ringfence the 5.9 conversion ratio at the most recent SGM.

However, in the runup to the SGM, a legal opinion was got by the board which stopped this vote taking place.

The same vote was put before an SGM in 2019. ICOS was involved. No legal opinion stopped this vote.

A second legal opinion was got by a group of concerned shareholders including Paddy Casey and Tom Galvin, two former board members. The second legal opinion contradicted the board’s legal opinion.

This second legal opinion was got before the SGM and sent to all board members.

At the SGM, there were two housekeeping rules to be voted on, which did not pass as people voted against the board in protest. In my opinion, some shareholders were outraged that the board refused to let people have their say.

I am asking the board now to call another SGM and let us vote to ringfence the 5.9.

Kerry Co-op/plc joint venture – look before you leap.

I have followed all that has been written and said about the proposed joint venture between Kerry Co-op and plc. I am gravely concerned about many aspects of this venture as a milk supplier and Kerry Co-op shareholder.

We are talking about hundreds of millions of euros but, more importantly, the future of milk suppliers to Kerry.