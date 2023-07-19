DEAR EDITOR: I read an article by Siobhán Walsh of last week’s Irish Farmers Journal (“Cereal production set to drop by 20%”) with both anger and disgust, but not surprise about the true figure of the reduction in actual arable acreage by 20,000ha on the 2022 figure.

Below is a paragraph from a press release from Minister McConalogue last December and before the ink was dry on the press release, the erosion had already started. “Climate Action Plan (published December 2022). This plan sets out proposals to increase the tillage area from approximately 348,689ha to 400,000ha by 2030 to help reduce emissions from agriculture.”

What a joke! It’s bad enough for this to be allowed to happen, but then the minister tries to distort the true figures by using the phoney Tillage Incentive Scheme to camouflage the true figure.

Could we ringfence arable acreage in Ireland?

We were informed that a precedent existed for such a measure, in a specific region of Germany, protecting dairying enterprises from encroachment by expanding arable farms (ironically).

The mechanism to implement this action can be a simple ministerial order. So, over to you, minister, before it’s too late for all of us.