DEAR SIR: Ken Buggy in a letter to The Irish Times (17th May 2022), refers to glyphosate as ‘one of the deadliest poisons known to man’ and suggested they might be banned in Europe by the end of this year.

I wish to point out that glyphosate has been thoroughly assessed by EU member states regulatory authorities, the European Food Safety Authority and the European Chemicals Agency in recent years, and these two EU agencies are currently tasked with re-assessing any potential health and environmental risks linked to the use of the herbicide in an application for renewal.

I am involved in a campaign to control/eradicate Japanese Knotweed in Achill Island for the past number of years. This invasive plant species is adversely affecting biodiversity in Achill and elsewhere.

In an effort to control the spread of this invasive plant on Achill, we are using the herbicide glyphosate. It is a systemic herbicide and is translocated to the extensive root system (rhizome) to control this plant.

Glyphosate is the best chemical (if not the only one) to control this plant at this present time. If glyphosate is not re-approved in the EU, this invasive plant might very well get out of control in Achill and elsewhere.

This herbicide is also used by Irish tillage farmers for ‘conservation tillage’ purposes.

This method of tillage farming has the propensity to reduce soil erosion and carbon emissions, which is of paramount importance from a climate change point of view.

Therefore, it is imperative that glyphosate gets approval at EU level so that it can be used safely in Ireland.