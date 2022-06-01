DEAR SIR: The new seven day cultivation rules outlined in your recent article (28 May) are ridiculous and would add a minimum of €45/ac to the cost of production – who will have the time to carry out this?

My question is, who is going to pay for this?

New machinery will need to be purchased and with our case, TAMS is already fully claimed.

An €80,000 limit on TAMS is another ridiculous limit. If you are growing potatoes, a 6m non-productive area is another crazy requirement. I know some will say “are they not receiving a basic payment?” but as with our position, it is a very small per hectare payment.

I think whoever dreamed up this scheme never thought of the farmers’ view.

Property rights seem to mean nothing.