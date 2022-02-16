DEAR SIR: In the January plenary session, the European Parliament voted on a resolution in relation to the protection of animals during transport within and outside the EU.

For the most part, the motion contained many positive aspects to improve animal welfare standards in Europe – which I was happy to support.

However, at the final moments, some very problematic amendments for Irish farmers were tabled. Ireland has gone above and beyond EU regulation in ensuring animal welfare during transport, and the amendments introduced would have had a disproportionate impact on Ireland due to our geographic location.

It was very pleasing that we were able to defeat these so that transport of live animals can continue in a safe and responsible manner. The lobbying done here in the European Parliament by the Irish farmer bodies was very significant.

The IFA and ICSA were particularly active and indeed the IFA leadership were present and active in Brussels before and during the entire debate.

So, while some may be critical of our farm organisations from time to time, they continue to do their job and in this instance, can justifiably claim that their efforts to convince policymakers were successful.