DEAR EDITOR: Over the years, the weather has had a big influence on the income made from or generated from farming.

This year, the harvest is very difficult due to the weather and farmers are struggling to get something out of their year’s work.

I remember back in 1984 harvesting a crop of spring barley that generated a profit of £250/acre with a yield of 2.5t/acre.

The same year, I put in a crop of winter wheat in November and cut it in the harvest of 1985.

The weather was very bad and the moisture content in the grain was 28%. The crop yielded 3t/acre and made a profit of £58/acre.

It is the same with all the other enterprises in farming.

You win one year and you lose another. However, farming is still the main industry in this country and is a great way of life.