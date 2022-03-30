DEAR SIR: I noted with interest the Irish Farmers Journal Dealer highlighting the time capsule part of this year’s census in a recent edition.

Might I suggest that readers also consider providing as full a picture as possible for prices paid as well as costs: in particular, price per litre of milk, kilo of beef and lamb, tonne of cereals plus what is spent on contractors and vet fees.

Future predictions are always interesting when capsules are opened, so include future predictions for the farm and maybe give some thought to how many farm organisations there might be representing farmers one hundred years from now.