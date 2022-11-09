DEAR SIR: With regard to the article on 8 October 2022, Closing the tap on chemical nitrogen, which was written by Aidan Brennan after attending a Macra field day on my dairy farm in Coolydoody, Ballyduff Upper, Co Waterford, I would like to take the opportunity to correct a number of inaccurate assumptions (listed 1, 2 and 3 below) made by the author in the comment section, which is as follows:

1. “It’s obvious that maximising profit per hectare is not the main motivator of the Foleys.”

2. “If most other dairy farmers did what James and Clodagh are doing now, they would probably go broke.”

3. “The Foleys are probably growing 10t DM/ha of pasture on land capable of growing 15t Dm/ha with nitrogen.”

At the farm walk, I repeatedly shared that we had transitioned from a high-nitrogen system to using zero chemical nitrogen without dropping stocking rates or forage production on the farm by using multispecies swards.

This was a business-focused decision to save costs and maximise profits, as was our decision to transition to organic this year.

In conclusion, UCD trial work confirmed in May 2021 that multispecies mixes out-performed the PRG control, even when zero N was applied to the trial plots.

“The legume content of the swards was driving production.”

The UCD trial also highlighted the health benefits that can be delivered courtesy of livestock grazing multispecies swards: “Animals on these pastures required fewer anthelmentic treatments throughout the grazing season.”