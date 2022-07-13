DEAR SIR: A gem in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal – Eamon Ryan says that methane from ruminants is cumulative and permanent. And he tells us that the UN and IPCC agree with him. It hasn’t been cumulative and permanent for 40 million years, but it is now?

He must tell us when this change took place.

On rewetting, he says that you would re-wet during the winter and graze it in the summer when it dries out. That’s the way it works at the moment. ?In my opinion, the minister’s position is scientifically illiterate and seems to be driving legislation on the basis of misguided idealism, incorrect science and prejudice to the agri sector.