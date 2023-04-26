"On many farms, older people are struggling to keep farms going, waiting on someone in the family to come home, if they ever do."

DEAR EDITOR,

I attended the IFA’s Farm Succession and Inheritance evening in Co Carlow last week. It is one of four regional meetings being held around the country. That succession is a huge issue on farms was evident from the very large attendance on the night.

Looking around the room, one had to have mixed feelings. It is clear that there are many farming families who feel they need more help and information – and they got it on the night, with very good speakers.

I wonder, if such a meeting was called some years ago, would there have been as many people there?

Tradition

Back then, it was a given that the oldest would carry on a family’s farming tradition. If not, another in the family or an extended family member; this has all changed.

On many farms, older people are struggling to keep farms going, waiting on someone in the family to come home, if they ever do. One has to ask: is this fair on the older people? They have worked hard and might like to have some more free time.

On the other hand, is it fair to put pressure on the younger members of the family to step up and take over?