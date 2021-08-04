DEAR SIR: I see Teagasc promoting more negative news by highlighting the low beef incomes and the high dairy incomes.

Forty-three per cent of beef farms have an income of less than €10,000. Dairy farms are ahead.

The powers that be know about the difference in income from these enterprises. While the survey focuses on income, other factors need to be mentioned to show the positivity as to why farmers are beef farming.

There are a lot of factors that need to be in place for a dairy farm to get up and running.

Do the beef farmers really need to be reading more negative headlines?

At this stage, everyone knows what farm enterprises can financially deliver.

If a farmer goes into dairy and overspends trying to achieve all these five-star dairy farm facilities, stocking up their farms with cows, they will also put pressure on their dairy farm incomes.

Why can’t the powers that be make beef farming profitable rather than continuing to highlight the negative low beef incomes?