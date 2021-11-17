DEAR SIR,
Thank you for asking the questions in regard to the forgotten farmers. We, the forgotten farmers, are wasting our time. For nearly 20 years, this has been going on. The minister wrote in your paper if he ever got into power he would help us. The Department has unspent money each year and both Europe and the Government can bring in schemes for whatever they want. Why are we left out? I think they will never do anything about it. We want to farm and are farming, but not on a level playing pitch.
