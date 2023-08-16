DEAR EDITOR, Too often have I met big tractors on small country roads with a full load of silage, weighing a total of 40t, doing 50km/hour, driven by some lad of 16 on his mobile.
One day they will meet a pedestrian - panic, jackknife, blood everywhere.
Raise the minimum age to 18 and with a proper driving licence - now!
