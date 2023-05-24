Farmers need to ask themselves, "Is it worth reducing my land's value to being worthless, at €0, for a few pitiful pennies in carbon farming grants from the EU?"

DEAR EDITOR: Ciaran Cuffe, a Green Party MEP, was on RTÉ Radio 1 calling for this nature restoration/rewetting law to be pushed through, and the Irish people should back this to the hilt.

‘Special protection’

When land is rewetted, it will be treated as a designated change of use and may not ever be used for agriculture or development again.

This new law will give “special protection” to these newly rewetted areas of biodiversity, which means privately owned farmland that has been rewetted will have stricter protection measures than the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. This land would effectively be made worthless overnight.

How, you might ask, as the land will not be used for development, agriculture or forestry ever again?

Land sales are based on supply and demand; there will be no demand for rewetted land, as the “special protection measures” enforced once designated mean it cannot be used for anything else bar biodiversity.

Carbon farming proposal

People for the Government might say, “Oh, we have a carbon farming proposal comingthough, which will pay you for the land and the carbon sequestration.”

This is a cop-out. The carbon farming proposal in the EU at the minute has categorically ruled out the linking of the stored carbon in soil/peatland to be sold or traded like commodity farming.

Commercial value loss

This will mean the land will have no commercial value in terms of development, no agricultural value due to designation, no forestry value due to designation and protection measures, and no carbon value due to the carbon not being linked to the land.

Some well-maintained grassland on peat soil would fetch €15,000 to €20,000 /acre.

Imagine, that land can be made worthless overnight by the EU with the stroke of pen, and we have an MEP here wanting to back this to the hilt.

In my opinion, it’s grotesque that the Greens and their coalition parties are coming out backing this.

I mentioned Ciaran Cuffe MEP earlier. His home constituency is Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, where the highest average cost of a house in Ireland is at a staggering €615,000.

Land is classed as an asset; so is a house.

Would Cuffe be so quick to devalue his own asset (his property) and his constituents’ property in this affluent area to being worthless, like what he and his colleagues are hell-bent on doing to rural Ireland?

Farmers need to ask themselves: “Is it worth reducing my land’s value to being worthless at €0 for a few pitiful pennies in carbon farming grants from the EU?”