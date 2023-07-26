Sean Hogan, OBE

"As chair of the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP), it both saddens and delights me to hear of the DAERA prosecution in Newry Court in March of this year.

"Bovine TB is a terrible infection that blights the lives of farming families across NI, and we have sought to steer a path to its eradication and reduce the burden on farmers, DAERA and the public purse.

"One of the more cruel and devious aspects of this disease is the ability of bad actors within the community to exploit the TB test and attempt to secure compensations by fraudulent means. This is something that has exercised our group for some time and has been the topic of conversation with our many stakeholders.

"In our work, we often get to meet the farmers and their families who continually strive to protect their farms and livestock from infection, and so it is particularly saddening to see an individual who will seek to profit by fraud and cause animals prolonged and unnecessary suffering in the process.

"Our gratitude and congratulations go to the DAERA veterinary officials who spotted and pursued this case, that resulted in a successful prosecution at court. Let’s hope it serves as a warning to those who would seek to illegally exploit the very real hardship that TB inflicts on the majority of law-abiding farmers."

