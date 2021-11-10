DEAR SIR: The Irish tillage industry is of vital importance to Irish farming and food industries. It provides the genuine raw materials for many industries – for example, the Jameson distillery and up to 30 other distilleries.

There is also Diageo/Guinness and many craft breweries.

The Irish cereal grower also supports the Irish pigmeat, beef, dairy and drinks industries with the all-important provenance and traceability allowing Irish foods to be sold abroad with an enviable image.

More than 50% of Irish grain is grown on rented/leased land.

Cereal growing is often insecure having to deal with weather challenges and the vagaries of international markets.

Irish tillage farmers can also be an answer to the overload of slurries from intensive livestock areas.

The question minister is, how come you intend to reduce the support to the tillage sector at a time when it is facing other challenges?

Rather, you could look to helping it develop and achieve its potential.

Minister, you will not want to be remembered as someone that caused decline or the end of an industry.

We already have some in our Government that will be remembered for such deeds. Have you or your aides considered the unintended consequences of your actions?