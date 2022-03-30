DEAR SIR: Isn’t it wonderful in spring to hear the birds singing and see butterflies and bees and all the other insects emerge like they do every year at this time.

It is also worth remembering that none of it would exist if it weren’t for the scrubs, long grass and the ‘weeds’.

Next time you see ‘unsightly’ nettles and docks in your garden, remember that they are great wildlife attractors for caterpillars, butterflies, ladybirds, beetles and spiders – and seed-eating birds enjoy their autumn spoils.

Dandelions, daisies, clover and buttercups are essential sources of food for all pollinators. Bees, butterflies, moths, hedgehogs, frogs, toads, newts, creepy crawlies, dragonflies and birds all need longer grass to thrive.

We need to shift our way of thinking in relation to ‘weeds’. Given the choice, I think we would all prefer the birds, bees and butterflies over an immaculately mowed and ‘lifeless’ lawn.

Unfortunately, wild meadows are becoming a rare sight these days, mainly due to overgrazing and heavy use of pesticides.

For example, think about the last time you had to clean your windscreen when driving during the summer months?

Our natural habitats are dwindling, we all need to do our bit. The beauty is that all you have to do is nothing - just leave even a small patch in your garden and nature will take its course.