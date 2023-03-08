DEAR EDITOR,
Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry enjoys a long-standing relationship with Trócaire and are very proud of our students, their parents, and our entire community for their support down through the years. During the COVID-19 lockdowns we were unable to fundraise or raise awareness around Trócaire’s work, so this year we are hoping to raise a substantial amount through our proposed Tractor Run on Sunday 26 March to help Trócaire help those most in need. We would really appreciate if you could help our school promote this fantastic cause, as we work together with Trócaire to help create a more just world.
