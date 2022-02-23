DEAR SIR: Suicide has been described as a long-term solution to a short-term problem. In reality, it solves nothing – instead it causes utter devastation to your family and those close to you and creates a void that can never be filled.

Your family and those close to you absolutely need you, please reject the lie that might tell you otherwise (and any other lies that are not helpful).

There are many ways of counteracting negative thoughts including talking to others, practising gratitude, taking exercise and staying close to nature.

Self-love is important. Each person is responsible for their own life.

Groups

There are many groups where you can get help and indeed give help to others such as Grow Mental Health, The Samaritans (Phone 116123) and Pieta (Phone 1800 247247) have 24-hour helplines. You are loved.