DEAR SIR: I have just read a recent piece in the Irish Country Living section of the Irish Farmers Journal. I was surprised to see women ploughers described as “farmerettes”. I have not read this paper for a while – when did this word come into vogue? If I were a female plougher, I would be very annoyed to be described as a “farmerette”. I don’t see Kelly Harrington being described as a “boxerette” or a female landscape gardener being described as a “gardenerette” – I could go on. On the other hand, you have a woman writing regarding keeping her maiden name – would she like to be described as a “farmerette”? I thought we had moved away from these words, but perhaps you could enlighten me. I am a farmer’s daughter, so I have an interest.