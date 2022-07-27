DEAR SIR: The hottest topic being discussed at the moment is climate change but it is not the most immediate problem we have in this world – it is food shortages.

The UN has a goal of reaching zero hunger in developing countries, but if this target is to be reached, according to the OECD, we need a 28% increase in food production. This is in contrast to the Green Party, which wants to cut agriculture emissions by 30%.

Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for Environment, stated some time ago that food security is not a major concern for the EU anymore.

If the food is not going to be produced in the EU, then it will have to be imported from other countries like Brazil and America, etc.

This is where the green policy throughout the EU is flawed because global warming is not tackled globally – it is tackled nationally.

Securing food from countries like Brazil and America may decrease carbon emissions in the EU but, globally, it is increasing them because all we are doing is outsourcing food production.

The Green Party has a place in society but the people are not going to take it seriously when it imposes counter-productive measures to try and cut down carbon emissions.

Peat

Closing down our peat industry and importing peat from Latvia is a perfect example. This is not saving the world – this increases carbon emissions.

The EU should have learnt its lesson by now – we have seen that outsourcing energy to Russia has not worked and has made the EU vulnerable. Does it now want to do the same with food?