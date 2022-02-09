DEAR SIR: Farmers are warning that attacks on livestock by dogs are reaching epidemic proportions, as they brace themselves for a surge in dog attacks heading into the peak lambing season.

An increase in dog ownership during the pandemic, especially among inexperienced first time dog owners, saw the number of dog attacks on livestock rise.

There have been a number of reports of dogs killing or causing injuries to sheep and lambs in recent weeks, which has a devastating impact on farmers and their livelihood, not to mention the sheep.

Sheep worrying causes unnecessary stress for farmers and harmful animal welfare issues for sheep and newly born lambs.

Uncontrolled dogs can decimate a flock, with reports suggesting that up to 4,000 sheep are killed or seriously injured in dog attacks annually.

Latest figures reveal that there were 240 incidents of ‘livestock worrying’ recorded by local authorities in 2020, with a similar number expected when the 2021 figures are released.

Some 2.5m lambs will be born on farms all over the country this springtime and sheep flocks are very vulnerable to dog attacks at this critical time, in particular at night time.

The possession, movement, sale or supply of an unchipped dog is an offence.

Section 9 of the 1996 Control of Dogs Act states that dog owners must keep their dog under effectual control at all times.

Dog owners must take responsibility for their pets, as even the gentlest family pet can kill or maim sheep if left unsupervised at night time.