DEAR SIR: I am a full-time suckler farmer.

As I write this, the bread basket of Europe and its people are in turmoil.

I am proud of our response as a nation. I am also proud of the response of the community of nations, which is the EU.

The war has presented challenges for us as farmers, which Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has invited us to consider. I believe that us farmers with the help of a little imagination, can deal with those challenges. However, what I am about to propose is not populist and will be a difficult pill for many to swallow.

We still have over 900,000 suckler cows in the State. Convergence alone suggests that these cows have little prospect of significant profit in the future.

My information is that between 20% and 30% of these cows are on arable soils, mainly in Leinster and Munster. This is the space that Minister McConalogue needs to target, to fill the coming grain deficiency.

I suggest that the national dairy herd needs to be protected

Of course, there is also a large amount of dairy cows on these arable soils. However, the difference is that these dairy cows are hugely profitable for their owners and the global appetite for dairy proteins continues to grow.

At this stage, I suspect that the blood pressure of my suckler colleagues is rising as they read.

I would ask them to bear with me until I finish. I suggest that the national dairy herd needs to be protected, but that is not to say that the dairy sector should not shoulder its share of responsibility for the solution. I will come back to that.

By any yardstick, it would take an Irish farm of colossal size to provide a comfortable living from suckling.

Although it is not spoken about publicly, there is a lot of evidence that farm families are well aware of this fact. For example, full-time suckler farmers under 50 years of age are already as scarce as hen’s teeth.

So, what I am proposing is to bring forward the inevitable and allow suckler farmers to exit their sector, if they wish, with their dignity intact. This can be achieved by:

Providing a slaughter premium of €1,500 for each registered suckler cow, slaughtered over the next 12 months, payable over three years, ie €500 per cow per year.

Provision of intervention, if necessary, to ensure a floor price for beef.

That payments would be directly related to a proportion of the farmer’s holding being made available for grain production, either by the farmer itself or on lease.

Land suitability essential.

This would ensure that lea ground with serious potential would become available where the tradition, know-how and machinery are available. It would, of course be dependent on glyphosate, seed and, in particular, fertiliser being available.

Back to the dairy sector and its responsibility to stand up to the plate. What I have outlined above would be of serious benefit to dairy farmers, ie availability of grain and straw, some relief on the pressure to put the brakes on dairy expansion and, most of all, the creation of space for dairy beef. This needs to be put bluntly.

An alarming percentage of dairy and even dairy X cattle are, in my opinion, pure rubbish from a cattleman’s perspective. It is no longer acceptable that a minority of dairy farmers can adopt the attitude that, “once a calf leaves my yard, it is no longer my problem”.

If legislation is needed in this area, so be it

There is no reason with the availability of modern bovine genetics and the research being done on embryo transfer why a dairy cow cannot carry a short-gestation, easy-calving foetus with a commercially viable beef gene. If legislation is needed in this area, so be it. The proposal should also meet the approval of those concerned about methane emissions and its impact on climate change.

Finally, for the week that’s in it and for Minister McConalogue’s consideration: “Is fearr obair ná caint.”