DEAR SIR: The ongoing debacle over MEP Ciarán Cuffe’s letters to the banks discouraging lending to young farmers is becoming a farce of which I am no longer able to form an opinion of.

The letters have become a weapon to certain “coalition partners” and are being spun in different ways by different media outlets.

I am therefore calling on MEP Ciarán Cuffe to release the letters into the public domain so the public can decide themselves if they are really worse than Leo Varadkar thought.