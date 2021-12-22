DEAR SIR: The ongoing debacle over MEP Ciarán Cuffe’s letters to the banks discouraging lending to young farmers is becoming a farce of which I am no longer able to form an opinion of.
The letters have become a weapon to certain “coalition partners” and are being spun in different ways by different media outlets.
I am therefore calling on MEP Ciarán Cuffe to release the letters into the public domain so the public can decide themselves if they are really worse than Leo Varadkar thought.
SHARING OPTIONS: