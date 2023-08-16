Farmers will be paid up to a maximum volume of 40t. / Donal O'Leary

The budget for the once-off national liming programme 2023 has been doubled to €16m to help cater for farmer demand.

The scheme is closed to applications and letters will begin issuing shortly informing the almost 41,000 applicants of their eligible tonnage.

To qualify for payment, a farmer does not need to wait for an approval letter before spreading.

The payment rate is €16/t of ground limestone delivered and spread, up to a maximum of 40t.

This will mean that an eligible farmer who spreads 40t or less under the programme will receive a €16/t payment on all lime they spread, while a farmer who spread over 40t will only be paid up to the 40t cap and receive a maximum of €640.

Licensed quarry

If buying lime for the scheme from the Republic of Ireland, it must be purchased directly from a licensed quarry.

Farmers can buy lime from a quarry in Northern Ireland not licensed by the Department of Agriculture, but it must still meet the required specifications.

A list of quarries currently fulfilling this requirement is available on the Department’s website.

Valid soil samples must have been taken which show a need for correcting soil pH.

These samples can be a maximum of four years old from the date of buying the lime and must be available to present to the Department in the case of inspection.

Invoices or receipts must also be kept by farmers spreading under the scheme.