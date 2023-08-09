DEAR EDITOR: I recently had my planner out to score me for ACRES.

He and I were pleasantly surprised at the high score I got.

Then after a while talking he said he would have to take some points off for a couple of things.

One was for some concrete post and wire fencing along a public road that the council put up for road widening which was outside my control.

The other was for a few pine trees in the corner of a plot that were sown probably 50 or so years ago.

My question is this - why are they a blight on the landscape, when the same authority is giving good grants to sow blanket cover of thousands of acres with the same trees?