DEAR EDITOR: I recently had my planner out to score me for ACRES.
He and I were pleasantly surprised at the high score I got.
Then after a while talking he said he would have to take some points off for a couple of things.
One was for some concrete post and wire fencing along a public road that the council put up for road widening which was outside my control.
The other was for a few pine trees in the corner of a plot that were sown probably 50 or so years ago.
My question is this - why are they a blight on the landscape, when the same authority is giving good grants to sow blanket cover of thousands of acres with the same trees?
