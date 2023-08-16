DEAR EDITOR, Environmentalists are getting it very wrong when it comes to calling for a cow cull.

Pound for pound, I believe the cow is the most efficient animal in the world for producing top-quality food for the human body. A cow produces substantial amounts of milk every day, which produces baby formula, ice-cream, cheese and milk powders that are used to feed under-nourished children in the third world - just a few of her products that need to be fully accredited to the cow.

I would ask them to again take a look at their figures. There are many animals being reared that have very little to no value at the end of their lives to neither the producer or the consumer and this needs to be charted before they make a huge mistake.

We have an exploding population worldwide and could end up in a food shortage and surging food price should they get this wrong. Also, why aren’t they accounting for the carbon sinks on each farm and accrediting these to the farmer?