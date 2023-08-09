DEAR EDITOR: Following on from Barry Murphy’s fine and well researched article on 10 July about the demand for owl boxes, I’d like to make the following observations. Yes this iconic bird, the barn owl, has captured the imagination of the Irish people.

This mysterious bird is part of our folklore and heritage. When a farmer is successful in attracting a nesting pair, the delight is obvious. Barn owl boxes have proven to be very helpful in supporting the conservation of this threatened bird.

One example of the importance of boxes is that in 2022 in mid-Tipperary, of the 51 owls counted and ringed, 41 were in artificial nest sites.

As well as providing homes for owls, we need to look at improving the habitat where they can hunt for prey. This can be done at no extra cost to the landowner.

Farmers can enhance habitats already there. They can create and maintain good, suitable hunting habitats. Hedgerows are very important for owls and biodiversity in general. Let the hedges up a bit extra - leave space for nature.