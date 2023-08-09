DEAR EDITOR: I am a suckler farmer for many years and I have read on the front page of the Irish Farmers Journal of 15 July that Teagasc has forecast we will see a 29% reduction in the suckler herd and an increase in the dairy herd to meet the country’s target on emissions by 2030.

Teagasc should know that there is a big drop in milk price since early this year and that milk is being sold at what it costs to produce.

The question I would ask is whether the young farmers coming up will want to milk cows seven days a week? With a shortage of help and many farmers’ sons and daughters opting for further education, will they choose to stay up calving cows night and day?

I would say that by 2030, big changes will have happened and farmers might be glad to have sucklers. The way it came across in the Irish Farmers Journal was saying - suckler farmers, get out of the way. Also this is no solution to the climate target. Teagasc gave no mention to the 20% reduction in cereals.

This year, barley and other crops have lodged from the recent rain and wind and are going to get it hard to break even this year.

Teagasc also wants to kill cattle in the factory three months younger – this will not work, as cattle will require hand feeding on grass at very high cost of feed at the present day. Also, with the war in Ukraine and Russia stopping Ukraine loading corn to leave the Black Sea, will meal fed to cattle on grass pay?