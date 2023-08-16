DEAR EDITOR, The phrase “a straw in the wind” is used to refer to something that is an indication of what may happen in the future.

Tillage farmers are currently trying to grapple with a harvest that will leave many of their fields generating a financial loss.

This is due mainly to weather – the annual risk of farming.

The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) introduced by the Irish Government has been a great success, with full uptake by Irish farmers.

Not only does it provide a scientifically valid and effective way of sequestering carbon into our soils, it also improves the health of Irish tillage soils, while relieving farmers of the stress of trying to manage wet straw in a broken harvest.

Despite the difficulties facing tillage farmers this year, detractors of the SIM are quietly criticising the scheme as they fear that it will make straw scarce.

The reality is that tillage farmers are not forced to chop straw – they do it because they are frequently not paid enough for their straw and they value the long-term health of their soil.

The truth is that Irish tillage has been repeatedly thrown under the bus of Irish dairy expansion and - recently and specifically - under the bus of an over-simplified, blunt approach to nitrates where “paper stocking rates” are reduced at the expense of productive tillage land; you know – the land that produces straw.

The imminent potential reduction of organic nitrogen limits next January will, if it comes to pass, require a little more imagination by those in Government than simply converting more tillage land to grass.