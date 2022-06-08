Shortages of food are causing some strange things to happen. Australia is experiencing a severe shortage of lettuce.

Surprisingly, it’s too much winter rain, rather than any drought, that has caused lettuce crops in Queensland to fail.

It led KFC to, ahem, turn over a new leaf, replacing lettuce with cabbage in their burgers. And yes, this does mean that a baconburger would now be a bacon and cabbage burger. Which begs the big question, brown sauce or red?

All together now: “I’m a savage, for bacon and cabbage...”