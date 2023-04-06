The recommendation to introduce a levy on agricultural exports by the Citizens Assembly on biodiversity loss this week is a further charge on farmers, Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane has said.

She has said that some of the recommendations in the report require greater scrutiny.

“I am concerned at the idea of the introduction of a levy on agricultural exports, which, to me, is a further charge on farmers, many of whom are struggling with rising costs and, in some cases, are making little or no profit.

“Again, this points to an attitude of putting it on the farmer, rather than taking farmers along with us,” she said.

“Agriculture is a key driver of economic activity in rural communities especially, penalising farmers with additional levies has a knock-on effect well beyond the farm gate."

Engagement

The Roscommon Galway TD called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to engage with farmers following the publication of the report.

“It is useful to have a report from the Citizens’ Assembly on biodiversity loss and to have a set of recommendations that will now be brought before an Oireachtas Committee for further scrutiny, and this is essential.

“It is also crucial to ensure that farmers are part of the next steps following the report and its recommendations. Farmers are the custodians of the land and they, above anyone, have been the ones protecting it for generations. Their voices must be heard,” she said.

Results-based

The recommendation to make all biodiversity incentives results-based also needs to be examined closely. Some factors such as weather are outside of a farmer’s control and can have an impact on results and, therefore, income support, she said.

“There are welcome recommendations in this report too - increased funding to support greater and more ambitious biodiversity targets, rewarding farmers for protecting and enhancing biodiversity and subsidising and incentivising organic farming as an option for farmers.

“One of the farming voices included in the report states that ‘engagement is key’, which really rings true when it comes to finding collaborative solutions for supporting biodiversity,” she said.