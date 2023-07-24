Liam Herlihy has been reappointed as chair of the Teagasc Authority for a second five-year term by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

This five-year term is effective from 17 September 2023.

A farmer from Co Waterford, Herlihy has also been the chair of FBD since May 2017.

Previously, he was chair of Glanbia plc for over seven years and served as a director of both the Irish Dairy Board (now Ornua) and the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

The Déise man completed the Institute of Directors development programme and holds a certificate of merit in corporate governance from University College Dublin.

Other appointment

Professor Thia Hennessy, dean of Cork University Business School (CUBS) at University College Cork (UCC), has also been reappointed for a second five-year term to the Teagasc Authority by Minister McConalogue.

Professor Hennessy has a BA in economics and finance from NUI Maynooth, a master’s in business studies from the Smurfit Business School (UCD), a PhD from the University of Reading (UK) and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School agri-business programme.

She is a member of the board of directors of the Irish Management Institute, Cork Chamber and a former director of Animal Health Ireland. She's also professor and chair of agri-food economics in UCC.