This week, Lidl Ireland announced its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025. A key pillar underpinning this commitment is the new Supplier Engagement Programme the company is launching. Accounting for 13% market share in ROI (Kantar 2021) and a footprint of 170 stores, Lidl is the top retailer in the Republic of Ireland from a sustainability perspective (Reptrack 2021). Lidl’s Supplier Engagement Programme, developed in collaboration with the Carbon Trust, will work with suppliers responsible for 70% of product emissions to set science-based targets for emissions reduction. Other initiatives include reducing plastics and packaging, renewable energy and supporting the local environment.
Comment
This underlines the need for farmers and industry to control their own sustainability journey, balancing for climate action and economic sustainability. Understanding cost implications and the market absorbing any increases will be key.
