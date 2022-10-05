Primary school students at the official opening of the 'Lidl Farm' in Newbridge on Wednesday.

Through a collaboration with Agri Aware and its supplier Meade Farm, Lidl has opened a fruit and vegetable ‘Lidl Farm’ on a 8.5ac site beside its Newbridge distribution centre in Co Kildare. The farm will cater for school tours and deliver a “free educational experience” for primary school children.

The facility was officially opened by former President of Ireland Mary Robinson on Wednesday.

(L-R) Lidl Ireland CEO J.P Scally, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson and Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe at the official opening of the 'Lidl Farm' in Newbridge on Wednesday.

Visitors to the Newbridge horticulture farm will learn about how the retailer sources local produce and how crops grow. Additionally, tours of the Lidl distribution centre will also be offered which will provide children with some insight into how the retail supply chain works.

Booking system

The farm will operate with a booking system where schools can book slots to visit. Lidl says it will not be charging anything for the tours, with schools only needing to cover their own transport costs to get there, making this an “affordable school trip”.

The tours are aimed at 2nd to 6th class primary school students and will run during the months of September and October and again from April until the end of the school year in June.

Speaking about the project, Lidl CEO J.P. Scally said: “The promotion of healthy eating is a key element of our sustainability strategy at Lidl. The Lidl Farm will provide an excellent opportunity for the school children of Ireland to gain a better understanding of where their food comes from.

“Throughout the month of September, we have had hundreds of children visit the Lidl Farm for trial tours and we are now pleased to officially open the farm and look forward to welcoming thousands of more students in the coming years.”

'Farm to fork'

Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe added: “Agri Aware are delighted to team up with Lidl Ireland to deliver the farm to fork experience at the Lidl Farm. Connecting schools with farming to help children understand where their food comes from is one of our key missions as an organisation and the Lidl Farm is a perfect platform to enhance that learning.”

Jagoe said the farm will “help foster a long-term connection between the consumers of tomorrow and Irish food”.

To learn more about the Lidl Farm or to book a visit, readers can click here.