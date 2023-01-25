Lidl’s latest Supplier Impact Report showed the company procured more than €1 billion from Irish suppliers, with €682 million of that staying within the supermarket’s Irish network. The other €318m was exported through Lidl’s global operations.

With more than 400 suppliers in Ireland, Lidl says it gives “Irish producers unrivalled access to local and international markets, supporting the growth and success of Irish produce worldwide.”

As well as larger deals, Lidl also has its Kickstart Supplier Development Programme supported by Bord Bia, which is designed to give smaller and medium-sized enterprises the opportunity to advance their business.

Now in its seventh year, the Kickstart programme has invested more than €7 million to date in emerging suppliers.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole welcomed the report, saying Lidl has demonstrated a strong commitment to sourcing Irish produce over the past 20 years.

JP Scally, CEO, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said the company looks forward to nurturing new supplier partnerships and supporting even more local businesses in 2023.