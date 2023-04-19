This Limousin cow born in May 2020 with calf at foot sold for €1,620.

Elphin Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Monday evening with over 130 cattle being sold through the ring. The weather in the west of the country is still proving to leave tricky ground conditions for turning cattle out to grazing but trade has remained steady at the marts nevertheless with a strong demand for cattle both online and ringside from factory agents and farmer buyers which resulted in a 100% clearance rate on Monday night. There was a large show of continental cattle with Charolais and Limousin-cross cattle dominating the sale.

This Hereford-cross cow born in March 2018 with calf at foot sold for €1,400.

Selection

A selection of cows and calves entered the ring with the majority of lots securing average prices north of €1,700. The top price paid on Monday night went to a 2018-born Charolais cow with calf at foot which sold for €2,160 with the top price of €2,780 being paid for one cow and calf outfit.

Continental heifers between 200kg and 300kg were highly sought after with cattle in this weight bracket selling for an average of €3.15/kg with stronger cattle between 300kg to 400kg making slightly less at €2.93/kg. Angus heifers of similar weight of 300kg to 400kg sold for €2.55/kg with one Angus heifer which weighing 420kg finished bidding at €1,060 securing €2.52/kg.

Bulls fetched good prices also with Angus bulls between 300kg to 400kg averaging at €3.15/kg. An August 2022-born Angus bull which weighed 310kg sold for €1,070 (€3.45/kg). Lighter bulls between 250kg to 300kg sold for an average of €3.22/kg.

This Charolais heifer born in July 2022 weighed 255kg and sold for €800 (€3.14/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “The last of the weanlings are being sold through the marts in the coming weeks and buyers are being pushed to purchase stock now if they have not already done so due to recent ground conditions. Light cattle are continuing to make good money whereas heavier stock are down on what they were making earlier in the spring. Cows and calves are still holding a strong trade with prices starting around €1,200 with outfits being sold as high as €2,780 this week."