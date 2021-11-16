This pair of March 2021-born Charolais bulls weighed on average 410kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.68/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

Portumna Mart hosted its weekly weanling sale on Monday night, with prices holding very strong.

Over 200 spring-born weanlings went through the scales, with over 85% of these finding new homes.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Marie Young said: “We are still seeing very good-quality weanlings on offer every week. The majority of the heavier lots have now gone through, but the lighter weanlings are proving just as strong.

"Numbers are holding well, despite moving into the second half of November and seeing good entries earlier in the season.”

Weanling heifers

Weanling heifers between 200kg and 300kg proved one of the most popular entries on the night. Here, average price rested at €2.52/kg across the breeds, a rise of 6c/kg on the week.

Looking at the top third of lots sold in this weight bracket, average rose to €2.91/kg. Top price for this weight on the night was a 210kg Limousin heifer that sold for €3.10/kg.

As highlighted, numbers of heavier stock proved lighter on the ground, but those present were met with a good demand.

Heifers weighing 300kg to 400kg saw average rise to €2.46/kg, up from €2.32/kg last week. Prices in this section peaked at €2.78/kg, again for a Limousin heifer.

Bull weanlings

On the bull weanling front, there was a stronger entry of these 300kg to 400kg animals. Trade for these slipped slightly on the week, dropping by 5c/kg to rest at €2.35/kg.

Better-quality lots held their own, matching last week’s prices and averaging €2.61/kg. Leading the charge here was a six-month-old Charolais bull that weighed 335kg and sold for €950 or €2.84/kg.

Prices for bulls sub-300kg saw a good rise on the week, with average price resting at €2.44/kg, up 15c/kg.

Better-quality lots of continentals led the show, with average price for the top third of lots settling at €2.87/kg. Top price in this section was a 250kg Charolais bull that sold for €770 (€3.08/kg).

Bulls heavier than 400kg were also a scarce commodity, but the top third of lots sold came into a strong average of €2.71/kg.

Overall top price on the night was a call of €3.26/kg. This was paid for a four-month-old Simmental heifer that weighed 190kg and sold for €620.

In pictures

This pair of Charolais bulls born in April had an average weight of 235kg and sold for €720 (€3.06/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This pair of April-born Limosuin bulls had an average weight of 387kg and sold for €960 (€2.48/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This Limousin heifer born in May weighed 345kg and sold for €900 (€2.61/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This 250kg Limousin heifer was born in May and sold for €620 (€2.48/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This May-born Charolais heifer weighed 195kg and sold for €600 (€3.08/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This March-born Simmental heifer weighed 295kg and sold for €850 (€2.88/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This June-born Limousin heifer weighed 210kg and sold for €650 (€3.10/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This 350kg Simmetal heifer born in March sold for €870 (€2.49/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This May-born Charolais heifer weighed 335kg and sold for €890 (€2.66/kg). \ Odhran Ducie

This pair of Limousin heifers born in March weighed on average 280kg and sold for €810 (€2.89/kg). \ Odhran Ducie