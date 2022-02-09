There is no escaping fertiliser prices at the moment, be it in the mart canteen or the local co-op, it’s the only topic of conversation.

Even on social media it is impossible to avoid.

I was aimlessly scrolling the other evening when I saw not one, but two competitions to win a few pallets of fertiliser.

These “like and share” competitions were once reserved for items that you could put on the front lawn to show off to your neighbours – a big fancy heifer or some shiny metal. With the price of it, I have no doubt the lucky winner of the fertiliser will have it under lock and key.