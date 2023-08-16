Farmers will recieve letters informing them if they have been accepted into the scheme over the coming weeks. / Donal O'Leary

The Department of Agriculture has dropped the maximum tonnage of lime for which farmers can receive payment for under the National Liming Programme to 40t.

This is only one-fifth of the limit initially included under the scheme’s terms. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that the budget has been doubled to €16m and that eligible volumes will be subsidised at €16/t for lime delivered and spread.

The new 40t cap means that payment will only be made on around 36% of the volume applied for in the average application made, which was 111t.

Letters will be sent out informing farmers of their eligible tonnage “shortly”.

The news also comes as the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show that ground lime cost farmers 20% more in June 2023 than it did a year before, despite diesel prices falling over the same period.