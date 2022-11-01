Winner of this year’s Farming For Nature public vote award was Sean Condon of Templeroe Dairy, Crecora, Co Limerick.

Organic dairy farmer Sean Condon of Templeroe Dairy in Co Limerick claimed Farming for Nature’s public award at the initiative’s fifth annual awards ceremony in Corofin, Co Clare.

Some 25% of Condon’s farm is set aside for nature, biodiversity and wildlife, with the dairy enterprise extensively stocked.

Farming for Nature has welcomed 15 new ambassadors to the project for the coming year to share with others their nature-friendly farming practices.

The ambassadors include beef, forestry, horticulture, sheep, dairy and tillage farmers.

Achievement

“I think every farmer in Ireland will be able to relate to at least one of these farmers and admire what they have managed to achieve on their farms,” Farming for Nature’s Lucy Bowler commented at the awards.

“We commissioned a short film on five of these farms so that the public could see first-hand the valuable work that so many farmers are doing to support nature on their land.

“We had an outstanding response to this campaign in terms of video views and votes cast over the last few weeks,” said Bowler.

On Condon’s public vote award, she stated that the farm was performing on environmental, economic and social sustainability metrics.

“Sean takes a wonderfully holistic approach to farming – ensuring the farm is not only ecologically and economically sound, but also managing a farming system whereby himself and his livestock thrive.”

Having conversations on nature

Director of Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme Deirdre Ryan congratulated Condon and the other Farming for Nature ambassadors, saying that the conversations started by the project are of immense value to environmental awareness.

“Partnering with worthy, progressive initiatives such as the Farming for Nature awards is central to the ethos and ongoing development of the Origin Green programme,” said Ryan.

“Farming for Nature has an important role to play in guiding the discourse around Irish agriculture by raising awareness of the variety of valuable habitats that are carefully managed by Irish farmers.

“The network of engaged and active Farming for Nature ambassadors are helping to make farmers central to conversations around environmental management and protection, while also serving as inspiration to other farmers.”