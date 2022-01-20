This 60 acre holding at Reens West, Co Limerick, is adjacent to the N21 road.

Abbeyfeale-based auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack has been busy of late with a number of farm sales. The sale of a 60-acre non-residential farm at Reens West in Co Limerick was the most recent.

The farm is located on the southern side of the N21 Tralee to Limerick road and in a dairy heartland.

All in pasture and available in one block, the land is laid out in five natural divisions, which are made up of mature hedgerows.

Paddocks

The property is well fenced and further subdivided by paddocks, which are served by a central roadway that runs through the lands.

There is no yard or animal holding facility on the lands that are 6km east of Newcastle West, but there is water and electricity available for connection.

Auctioneer Maurice Stack said the property sold for in excess of €10,000/acre and there is plenty of appetite for similar holdings.

“We have genuine dairy clients on the lookout for similar properties in the north Kerry and west Limerick region. We also concluded the sale of two farms near Charleville in late 2021 to the same purchaser.”

The 53acre farm at Fort East, Co Limerick, had a house and modern farm buildings.

The buyers are relocating from the UK and were looking for a 100-acre block or similar and purchased the two holdings at Fort East.

The first was a 53-acre residential farm with modern farm buildings, while the second was a 45-acre block of land nearby. Combined, the two farms sold for €1,150,000, €11,734/ha.