The IFA will hold a farming and climate summit in Thomond Park, Limerick, on Tuesday 10 January to look at how the sector will address the climate challenge.

The keynote address for the event will be from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Meanwhile, the event will also hear from representatives from Teagasc and Bord Bia along with other experts.

Speaking about the event, IFA president Tim Cullinan said the farming sector faces unprecedented policy challenges, not just on emissions, but from other policies coming down the line from Europe on re-wetting through nature restoration laws, the Sustainable Use Directive, the Industrial Emissions Directive and more.

“The purpose of the summit is to bring farmers together with policymakers to fully understand what is facing us in the context of the value our sector to the economy and in terms of food production.

“While we now have a Climate Action Plan set out by the Government, there are huge details to be worked out including what funding the Government intends to provide to help farmers adopt new measures,” he said.

The IFA, he said, recognises the climate challenge and that its members are keen to play their part. However, it cannot be at the expense of their livelihoods, he added.

“Much greater engagement is needed with farmers to ensure we can farm sustainably while still developing our sector and enhancing the social infrastructure in rural Ireland,” he said.