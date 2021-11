The death of a man has occurred on a farm in Brittas, Co Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on Wednesday 24 November 2021 where the body of a man in his 50s was found.

"The remains were taken to Limerick Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place," a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Health and Safety Authority is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.